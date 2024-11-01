500+

Slot Machines

25

Table Games

200

Dining Seats

24/7

Online Access

About Casino Mont-Tremblant

Nestled in the heart of Mont-Tremblant's breathtaking landscape, this casino is a haven for entertainment and luxury. Designed to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings, it offers a unique gaming atmosphere that you won’t find anywhere else.

Enjoy a wide variety of games, from classic table games like poker, blackjack, and roulette to a dynamic collection of state-of-the-art slot machines. Whether you're a seasoned player or a beginner, there's something for everyone.

With high-stakes tables and opportunities for massive wins, Casino de Mont-Tremblant combines the thrill of gaming with unparalleled service. Relax in its sophisticated lounge areas, savor fine dining options, and immerse yourself in a world of excitement and style.

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Casino de Mont-Tremblant

Discover the Best of Casino de Mont-Tremblant

Experience the thrill of gaming at Mont-Tremblant's premier casino, offering luxurious facilities, diverse games, and the excitement of online play for those who prefer to enjoy the action from home.

Diverse Gaming Options

From classic table games like poker and blackjack to the latest slot machines, we cater to every gaming preference.
Exclusive Memberships

Enjoy premium perks and personalized services with our tailored membership plans.
Unforgettable Prizes

Win big with incredible jackpots and exclusive prize opportunities both on-site and online.
Online Casino Access

Experience the same excitement from the comfort of your home with Casino de Mont-Tremblant's secure online platform.

Games

Explore the Best of Casino Games

Land-Based Casino Games

At Casino de Mont-Tremblant, you'll discover an extensive variety of thrilling games to suit every preference. Whether you're a fan of the classics or looking for something more modern, our selection caters to everyone:

  • Poker: A timeless strategy game that tests your skills and bluffing abilities.
  • Blackjack: The ultimate card game where strategy meets luck.
  • Roulette: Spin the wheel and feel the adrenaline as you place your bets.
  • Baccarat: A high-stakes game of chance and elegance.

Our slot machines include over 500 games ranging from classic three-reel slots to immersive video slots with stunning themes and features like free spins, multipliers, and progressive jackpots. There’s a game for every mood and player type!

Online Gaming Experience

Can’t visit the casino in person? Casino de Mont-Tremblant brings the action to your fingertips with our state-of-the-art online platform. Enjoy seamless gameplay, top-notch security, and a vast selection of games, including:

  • Live Dealer Games: Interact with real dealers and other players in real time. Choose from games like live Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat.
  • Video Poker: A modern twist on a casino classic, combining skill and luck.
  • Keno and Lottery Games: Fast-paced and exciting for instant wins.
  • Progressive Slots: Huge jackpot opportunities for high-stakes players.

The online casino also offers special features such as tournaments, daily promotions, and bonus rounds to keep the excitement going. Available 24/7, our platform ensures you can enjoy the thrill of gaming anytime, anywhere.

Poker
Poker

Classic Strategy Game

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Roulette
Roulette

Test Your Luck

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Slots
Slots

Spin for Big Wins

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Blackjack
Blackjack

Master the Table

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Baccarat
Baccarat

High-Stakes Fun

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Craps
Craps

Roll the Dice

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Video Poker
Live Dealer Games

A Modern Classic

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Keno
Keno

Lottery Fun

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Bonuses and Promotions at Casino de Mont-Tremblant

Promotions at the Land-Based Casino

At Casino de Mont-Tremblant, visitors to the physical casino can enjoy a range of exclusive promotions designed to enhance your gaming experience. Here are some of the top highlights:

  • Happy Hour Offers: Enjoy discounts on drinks and snacks during select hours in our luxurious lounge.
  • Daily Jackpots: Participate in progressive slot machine draws for a chance to win big every day.
  • VIP Club: High-stakes players can gain access to personalized services, exclusive events, and tailored rewards.
  • Event Nights: Special promotions and giveaways during themed casino nights add extra excitement to your visit.

Whether you’re a regular guest or visiting for the first time, our promotions at the land-based casino ensure that every player leaves with a memorable experience.

Bonuses for Online Players

The online platform of Casino de Mont-Tremblant offers unbeatable bonuses and promotions to reward our players. Here's what you can expect:

  • Welcome Package: Get started with an incredible 250% bonus up to $4,500, plus 350 free spins and 1 Bonus Crab for an extra chance to win.
  • Daily Rewards: Log in every day to claim bonuses, free spins, and cashback offers tailored to your gaming activity.
  • Weekend Boosts: Enjoy extra bonuses on weekends, including deposit matches and free spin giveaways.
  • Seasonal Promotions: Take part in special seasonal events and tournaments with grand prizes and exclusive rewards.

Our secure and user-friendly online platform ensures you can access these promotions easily, giving you more chances to play and win from the comfort of your home.

Online Casino de Mont-Tremblant App

Your favorite casino experience is now available on the go! Play your favorite games, manage your account, and enjoy exclusive app-only benefits with our state-of-the-art mobile application.

Easy Access
Easy Access

Instantly access your favorite games anytime, anywhere with a single tap.

Live Games
Live Games

Enjoy live dealer games in HD quality and experience real-time excitement.

Exclusive Rewards
Exclusive Rewards

Unlock app-only promotions, bonuses, and free spins designed just for you.

Secure Transactions
Secure Transactions

Make deposits and withdrawals with advanced security measures in place.

App Preview

Download the App Today

Take the thrill of Casino de Mont-Tremblant with you wherever you go. Download the app for free and start enjoying your favorite casino games, live tables, and more. Stay connected and never miss out on exclusive promotions.

How to Log In: After downloading the app, simply use your existing account credentials to log in. New players can create an account within minutes directly in the app. Use your email or connect via social accounts like Google or Facebook for instant access.

App Store

Security & Licensing

Casino de Mont-Tremblant prioritizes player safety and operates under strict regulatory guidelines. Licensed by the Quebec Alcohol, Racing, and Gaming Commission, the casino guarantees a secure and fair gaming environment for all players.

Our advanced encryption technology ensures that all your personal and financial information remains confidential and protected. Whether you're playing on-site or online, you can rest assured that your data is secure.

The casino adheres to internationally recognized standards of fairness and transparency, with all games regularly audited by independent third-party agencies. This ensures that outcomes are truly random and unbiased.

For online players, Casino de Mont-Tremblant offers a fully encrypted platform with multi-factor authentication to safeguard your account. Our commitment to responsible gaming ensures a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Casino Security and Licensing

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at Casino de Mont-Tremblant

At Casino de Mont-Tremblant, we provide seamless and secure payment methods to ensure a hassle-free experience for both land-based and online players. Enjoy fast deposits, secure withdrawals, and a wide variety of trusted options tailored to your convenience.

For Land-Based Casino Players

Our land-based casino offers easy and secure payment options:

  • Bank Cards: Visa, MasterCard, and others for fast transactions.
  • Cash Payments: Classic and secure for in-person deposits and withdrawals.
  • Vouchers: Convenient for redeeming your winnings.

For Online Casino Players

Our online platform provides global players with trusted options:

  • E-Wallets: Quick transfers via PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller.
  • Cryptocurrency: Use Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more for secure and anonymous transactions.
  • Bank Transfers: Safe and straightforward options for large transactions.
Bank Card
Bank Card

Quick deposits and withdrawals with Visa, MasterCard, and more.
E-Wallets
E-Wallets

Fast and secure payments with PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller.
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency

Anonymous and secure transactions with Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Bank Transfer
Bank Transfer

Secure and simple transfers directly from your bank account.
Vouchers
Vouchers

Easily redeem vouchers for deposits or to collect winnings at our casino.

Customer Support at Casino de Mont-Tremblant

At Casino de Mont-Tremblant, we pride ourselves on delivering top-notch customer support to ensure every player's experience is seamless and enjoyable. Our dedicated team is available 24/7 to assist with all your questions, concerns, and needs.

Whether you’re playing at our land-based casino or enjoying the convenience of our online platform, our support team is here to provide fast and effective assistance. From account issues to game inquiries, we’ve got you covered.

24/7 Support

24/7 Support

Reach out to our friendly and knowledgeable team anytime, day or night. We’re here to assist you whenever you need us.

Live Chat

Live Chat

Get real-time support via our integrated live chat feature, available on both desktop and mobile platforms.

Comprehensive FAQ

Comprehensive FAQ

Explore our detailed FAQ section for quick answers to common questions about games, payments, and more.

Email Support

Email Support

Prefer email? Contact us for detailed assistance, and we’ll respond promptly to address your concerns.

Entertainment and Nightlife at Casino de Mont-Tremblant

Casino de Mont-Tremblant is more than a casino—it’s a destination for unparalleled entertainment and vibrant nightlife. Situated amidst the scenic beauty of Mont-Tremblant, the casino offers a dynamic combination of gaming, fine dining, and live performances. Whether you’re looking to relax or celebrate, you’ll find endless ways to enjoy yourself.

For live music enthusiasts, the casino features regular performances from local and international artists. From jazz nights to upbeat DJ sets, there’s always something to suit your mood. Performances are held in the Lounge Bar Altitude, a chic and stylish venue that blends a sophisticated ambiance with the thrill of live entertainment. The state-of-the-art sound and lighting system ensure every show is an unforgettable experience.

Fine dining is a hallmark of Casino de Mont-Tremblant. The Altitudes Bistro offers a menu curated by top chefs, featuring a blend of local Quebecois flavors and international cuisine. Indulge in dishes like the grilled maple-glazed salmon, perfectly paired with wines from an extensive collection. For a more casual experience, the bistro also offers an array of gourmet snacks and desserts, ideal for sharing with friends or enjoying between games.

For those who enjoy a lively atmosphere, the Casino Bar serves handcrafted cocktails, premium spirits, and a curated selection of beers. Sip on a classic martini or try the casino’s signature cocktail, the Tremblant Breeze, while soaking in the vibrant energy of the casino floor.

The casino frequently hosts special events, including themed nights, exclusive parties, and celebrations of local culture. These events bring an extra layer of excitement, with unique decor, entertainment, and prizes that add to the festive atmosphere. From New Year’s Eve galas to summer beach parties, there’s always a reason to celebrate at Casino de Mont-Tremblant.

For those seeking a quieter retreat, the VIP Lounge provides an exclusive and serene environment. Enjoy personalized service, premium drinks, and a private gaming area designed to cater to the most discerning guests.

Whether you’re here to enjoy the lively atmosphere, indulge in world-class dining, or experience the thrill of live music, Casino de Mont-Tremblant promises an unforgettable night. Combine the elegance of a luxury resort with the energy of vibrant nightlife, all in one stunning location.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to the most common questions about Casino de Mont-Tremblant.

Is online gambling legal at Casino de Mont-Tremblant?

Yes, online gambling is fully licensed and regulated, ensuring a safe and secure experience for players.

You can deposit funds using a variety of methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. Visit our deposit page for step-by-step guidance.

Withdrawals can be made directly to your selected payment method. Processing times vary depending on the method chosen.

We offer a wide range of games, including slots, poker, blackjack, roulette, live dealer games, and more.

Our customer support is available 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone. Visit our support page for more details.

Yes, we use advanced encryption and secure protocols to protect your personal and financial information.

Yes, new players receive a Welcome Package of 250% up to $4,500, plus 350 free spins and 1 Bonus Crab.

Yes, our platform is fully optimized for mobile devices, and we also offer a dedicated app for enhanced convenience.

We accept a variety of payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Yes, we offer a VIP Loyalty Program with exclusive rewards, bonuses, and personalized offers for our valued players.

Hear What Our Players Have to Say!

Discover why players from all over the world love Casino de Mont-Tremblant. From thrilling games to exceptional customer service, here's what they have to share.

Jessica Taylor
Jessica Taylor

@Jessie26

"Casino de Mont-Tremblant offers an unmatched gaming experience. The staff is incredibly friendly, and I always feel welcome. Their slot machines are the best I’ve ever played!"

Sara John
Sara John

@Sarah123

"I love the live music events at the casino. It’s not just about gaming—it’s about the complete entertainment package. Highly recommend a visit!"

Emily Brown
Emily Brown

@SpinQueen

"The online platform is flawless. I can play my favorite games from home, and the bonuses are fantastic! The welcome package alone is worth signing up for."

Michael Lee
Michael Lee

@mlee

"The variety of games here is incredible. From poker to roulette, there’s something for everyone. I had an amazing time!"

Olivia Wilson
Olivia Wilson

@Fortune07

"The customer support team is phenomenal. I had an issue with my account, and they resolved it within minutes. Best service ever!"

Casino de Mont-Tremblant